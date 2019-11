Revised Christmas and New Year bins

Household refuse and recycling collection days will change for everyone in North Kesteven during the Christmas and New Year periods this year.

Here is a list of the normal day and the revised date in brackets: Monday, December 23 (Saturday, December 21); Tuesday, December 24 (Monday, December 23); Wednesday, December 25 (Tuesday, December 24); Thursday, December 26 (Friday, December 27); Friday, December 27 (Saturday, December 28); Monday, December 30 (No change); Tuesday, December 31 (No change); Wednesday, January 1 (Thursday, January 2); Thursday, January 2 (Friday, January 3); Friday, January 3 (Saturday, January 4).

Normal collections will resume on Monday, January 6, 2020.

NKDC asks residents to put their bins out by 7.30am on collection day as collection times may vary.

If you are unsure which Christmas waste can be recycled head to www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/azrecycling