Road resurfacing project planned for Heckington to cost £150,000

Worn out sections of B1394 Sleaford Road and Boston Road are set to be resurfaced next month.

Further to The Standard’s previous report on these plans, the county council highways team has provided more information.

The Sleaford Road phase will begin on Monday July 1 and should take two days and one night. The Boston Road phase will begin on Monday July 8 and should be completed in three days.

To allow the £150,000 project to be carried out safely, the affected sections of the road will be closed, with traffic diverted via the A17.

Mark Heaton, programme leader for surfacing and patching, said: “Sections of the route are nearing the end of their life and it’s important they are replaced to ensure the road remains safe to use.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works, and would encourage people to use alternative routes where possible.”

