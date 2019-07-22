Security patrols to continue at cemetery

Sleaford town councillors have agreed to continue paying for private security patrols at Boston Road Recreation Ground and the cemetery for a further six months.

The move comes after originally introducing the patrols over a year ago to combat vandalism and antisocial behaviour at both sites including drinking and graves being damaged.

Clerk to the council Kevin Martin was also authorised to request extra patrols if required over the summer months.

Mr Martin said in his report to councillors last Wednesday: “We currently employ a local security firm to carry out random timed patrols at the Recreation Ground and cemetery. Both sites are classed as public open space and pedestrian access is available 24/7.

“As might be expected there are occasional incidents which require reporting to other agencies and necessitate action by the council.”

There was a report last week of one of two young girls being grabbed by two teenage boys in woodland at the recreation ground. Mr Martin said he had been able to provide CCTV footage to Lincolnshire Police which has helped them with their investigations into the incident.