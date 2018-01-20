Share your views on council tax proposals

Residents, businesses, and town and parish councils in South Kesteven are being asked for their views on council tax proposals for the coming financial year.

The consultation, which gives an overview of South Kesteven District Council’s plans for the year ahead, started on Monday and will run for two weeks.

Taking into account efficiency savings and the use of existing reserves, the council says it will need to invest an additional £2.9 million to deliver its ambitions and maintain current services.

The council is, as such, consulting on three options for its element of the council tax:

n To increase its element of council tax by £5 a year (on a Band D property)

n To increase it by 3 per cent – this would equate to £4.46 a year increase (on a Band D property)

n Not to increase council tax at all (likely to impact on the services it provides)

Have your say on the council tax proposals, at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/counciltax2018-19.

The consultation closes on Monday, January 29.