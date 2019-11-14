Six candidates set to contest General Election locally in Sleaford and North Hykeham

Six candidates have stepped forward to contest the Sleaford and North Hykeham seat at the General Election on December 12

After the close of nominations on Thursday, November 14 the candidates are:

* Caroline Virginia Coram – Independent

* Oliver Craven – Liberal Democrats – To stop Brexit

* Linda Edwards-Shea – Labour Party

* Caroline Elizabeth Johnson – The Conservative Party Candidate

* Marianne Jane Overton – Lincolnshire Independents

* Simon John Offord Tooke – Green Party

The Sleaford and North Hykeham Parliamentary Constituency includes all of North Kesteven District – except for Skellingthorpe, Bracebridge Heath and the uphill part of Waddington where votes are cast for the Lincoln Constituency – and all of South Kesteven District Council’s Loveden Heath, Peascliff and Ridgeway and Viking wards, plus parts of the Arnoldfield, Belvoir and St Wulfram's wards.

With an electorate of around 93,000, it is the fifth largest constituency in the country. There will be 116 polling stations.

* Voter registration closes at midnight on Tuesday November 26.

* Applications for postal voting close at 5pm on Tuesday, November 26.

* Applications for new proxy votes close at 5pm on Wednesday, December 4.

The first batch of poll cards has been sent out advising registered electors of the location of their polling station and the hours of polling on December 12 of 7am to 10pm.

Postal voting packs will be sent to those registered for postal voting around November 22. Postal voters are advised to return their paperwork as promptly as possible to ensure it is received in good time given the extra volumes of pre-Christmas mail.

If you have moved house recently or did not receive a poll card for the May elections it is probable that you are not registered to vote. To check, call your district council on 01529 414155 (North Kesteven) or 01476 406080 (South Kesteven).

Registration can be made anytime at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Electors in North Kesteven need to note that there is no requirement for them to take ID with them to the polling station at this election, unlike a the May 2 local elections when the council was carrying out an electoral integrity pilot.