Sleaford goes to the polls - who gets your vote?

Sleaford area residents go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday) for a potentially crucial General Election which could define the future of Britain in Europe - as well as many economic and social issues on the domestic front.

Polling stations will open their doors at 7am and will remain open until 10pm, when ballot boxes will be whisked away to North Hykeham’s OneNK, leisure centre to be counted.

The result is expected to be declared locally at around 4am.

Residents in Sleaford and North Hykeham have a choice of six candidates to put their cross against in the polling booth. The choice is: Caroline Coram – Independent; Oliver Craven – Liberal Democrats – To Stop Brexit; Linda Edwards-Shea – Labour Party; Caroline Johnson – The Conservative Party Candidate; Marianne Overton – Lincolnshire Independents; Simon Tooke – Green Party.

In the last general election in 2017, Dr Caroline Johnson held her seat for the Conservatives with 64.2 per cent of the vote and a majority of 25,237.

Meanwhile in some communities south of Sleaford, voters will be choosing from four candidates in the Grantham and Stamford constituency between: Harrish Bisnauthsing - Liberal Democrats; Gareth Mark Davies - Conservative; Anne Elizabeth Gayfer - Green; and Kathryn Marie Salt - Labour.

Some Sleaford voters will be casting their votes in a different place than usual.

The Jolly Scotchman pub, which is usually used as a polling station in Holdingham ward, is not available on this occasion, so a portable building is being located across the road at Hockmeyers Garage in Holdingham - in the same place as the NHS screening vehicles are usually positioned.

This is the polling station for:

All Saints Grove, Barnes Close, Canterbury Drive, Chapman Road, Covel Road, Exeter Drive, Gibson Close, Gloucester Close, Greenfield Road, Hereford Close, Lomax Drive, Newcomb Court, Norwich Close, Oxford Court, Palmer Court, Peterborough Way, St Annes Close, St Botolphs Road, St Denys Avenue, St Mary’s Drive, St Michael Walk, Stokes Drive, Stone Way, Taunton Close, Trevitt Close, Truro Close and Winchester Way. And from Holdingham Lane, numbers 1, 2, 3, 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 6a, 15 , 16, 16a, 17, Molaga and Lucyna House.

In part of Sleaford Castle Ward, the sports hall of Kesteven and Sleaford Girls School is being used this time, instead of the usual polling location at The Source.

This is the polling station for voters from Albert Terrace, Alexandra Road and Square, Bourne Close, Castle Causeway, Street, Terrace, Castle Terrace Road, Electric Station Road, Elizabeth Court, Finch Drive (Nos 57-83 and 44-78), Grantham Road (Nos 2- 188A even), Handley Court Mews, Jermyn Street, Kind Edward Street, King John Street, Lord Street, Martins Court, Millstream Square, Moores Court, Nags Head Passage, Queen Street, Rhodes

Avenue, Riverside Close, Riverside Shopping Centre, Slea Cottages, Southgate (evens only), Spriggs Close, Station Road, The Creamery, Thomas Court, Thomas Street and West Banks.