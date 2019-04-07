Sleaford Mayor’s Civic Service first time for 40 years at Riverside

The Mayor of Sleaford’s Civic Service was held in the Riverside Church on Southgate for the first time in about 40 years when Coun Grenville Jackson welcomed almost 100 guests including fellow civic dignitaries for an enjoyable event.

Usually held towards the end of his term of office, the last time it was held in the church was during the tenure of the late Alan Smith.

It was led by Rev Robert Bushby - a first for him too, with Bible readings by Grace Coker from the Girls Brigade and Dave Jeale, chairman of the Sleaford Evergreen befriending service, which also received the offering collection of £345.95.

Coun Jackson, pictured here at the event with wife Carole, said it went very well, with a buffet afterwards in the church hall. “We had all modern hymns, with accompaniment by the church’s music group,” he said.