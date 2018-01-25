Sleaford MP appointed to Government role in the Treasury

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson has announced she has been appointed to a Government role in the Treasury.

She announced via her Facebook page yesterday: “I am honoured to have been appointed as a Parliamentary Private Secretary to ministers at HM Treasury.”

She added: “I look forward to working closely with the Chancellor and ministerial team on issues to do with Treasury policy, including the Budget, and I am delighted at the chance to get stuck in on this vital area of the Government’s work.”

The MP, who was only first elected 13 months ago, is also on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee and the Health Select Committee in the House of Commons.

Among the many messages of congratulations there were a few constituents reminding Dr Johnson to leave enought time to keep pressing for Brexit and other local concerns such as the night time closure of Grantham A&E.