Sleaford MP Caroline Johnson backs Boris to replace Theresa May as Tory party leader

Sleaford and North Hykeham's Mp, Dr Caroline Johnson has spoken out in favour of her namesake, Boris Johnson's bid to become the next Tory leader.

According to the Standard's sister paper The i, Mr Johnson’s leadership bid received a double boost as a threatened criminal case against him was quashed and the party’s by-election drubbing in Peterborough prompted more MPs to back him.

Boris Johnson, recently campaigning in Peterborough for the latest by-election.

Hours after the Tories came a poor third in Peterborough, the Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson came out in favour of the former foreign secretary.

She said: “We can no longer faff around delaying Brexit. We’ve got to deliver it and get on with rebuilding.”

She had been among party MPs and activists, including Boris Johnson, who had been pounding the campaign trail in support of their candidate in Peterborough - to no avail - trailing behind Labour and the Brexit Party.

Mr Johnson has now been backed by 48 MPs. They believe Mr Johnson is the only contender with the ability to reach out to disaffected voters, including people attracted to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, and prevent a Labour government.

Sir Mike Penning, a former minister, added: “This paralysis is putting Britain at risk of a Marxist who would damage the country… It’s time for Boris.”

Mr Johnson also gained the endorsement of the Remain-supporting minister Chloe Smith.

The former foreign secretary was facing a private prosecution for misconduct in public office over claims during the Brexit referendum campaign that Britain pays £350m a week to the European Union. He had been instructed to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court, but the summons was quashed in a hearing at the High Court.

His lawyers argued that the prosecution – which was financed by a crowdfunding campaign – was a “politically driven process”.

Mr Johnson’s closest rival for the leadership, the Environment Secretary Michael Gove, has 32 endorsements, with the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt close behind on 29.

Dominic Raab has 25 backers and the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, 19.