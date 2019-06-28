Sleaford’s Handley Chase developers want to change plans to build more homes on site

The developers behind the first phase of the 1,450 Handley Chase development in Sleaford want to build more houses on the site.

T. Balfe Construction and Sleaford Property Developments have submitted an application to North Kesteven District Council to replan Phase 1A of the development following a “review of the scheme” and “recent market research”.

In a letter to the authority, submitted on their behalf by Robert Doughty Consultancy, they describe how work is “well underway… with the provision of key infrastructure alongside several dwellings that are either build or under construction”.

However, they want to make changes to plots 9-16 and 28-31 of the already approved layout.

A separate application is also due to be submitted for plots 7-10.

The changes will see the number of homes in phase 1A increase by 18 – from 31 to 49.

The developers say this: “Will result in smaller dwellings, including semi-detached and terraced properties, at a higher density”.

They say it “is closer to the original objectives in the approved Design Codes.”

The Handley Chase development was given outline approval by the district council in 2015 and is set to be built off London Road.

Permission for the homes was given in August 2017 and a year later the “much needed infrastructure” – including a new community centre, a convenience store and shopping outlets – was also given the go ahead.