Sleaford Town Council announces Neighbourhood Plan community event

Sleaford Town Council is encouraging residents to have their say and help create a plan for the future of their town and surrounding area.

Posters will be going up around the town to provide further information and Sleaford Town Council will be hosting a stall at the St Deny’s Day Harvest Market and Harvest Celebration on Saturday October 12 from 10am to 3pm.

If you would like to know more and be involved, you are invited to pop down and see the staff and councillors.

Sleaford Town Council are inviting residents from the town, to a Neighbourhood Plan Community ‘Drop in’ Event on Monday October 28 at Sleaford Town Hall in its downstairs community meeting room in Navigation Yard, Sleaford NG34 7TW, from 4pm to 7.30pm.

The council says it is a great chance for anyone in the town and surrounding area to learn how a Neighbourhood Plan could help shape development in the town and support them in helping to decide whether it is the right approach for the community.

Everyone is welcome to go and have their say about what Sleaford could look like in the future. Whether it is housing development, new business premises, green spaces or something else, this is everyone’s chance to shape the future of the town for the next 10 - 20 years.

The Town Council is working with Sleaford-based Community Lincs and North Kesteven District Council to better understand the opportunities and benefits of a Plan against the commitment and resources required to achieve a final plan. A Neighbourhood Plan can take at least a year to develop, involving a dedicated group of volunteers gathering evidence and information to form the plan. The final document will be subject to examination and referendum and then form part of the Local Development Plan for use to advise future devel: “Neighbourhood Planning is an important way for communities to have a real say in how their community is developed. Most communities find that they need help and support along the way, therefore Community Lincs works hard to provide a full support service for communities undertaking the Neighbourhood Planning process. After this event the Town Council can decide how it wishes to proceed.”

People are welcome to drop in and take as much time as they like to give their comments about what is needed or improvements which might be made. This is a genuine opportunity for everyone to have their views heard and recorded.

Anyone unable to attend the event can still be involved by emailing the Deputy Town Clerk at: lisa.tidy@sleaford.gov.uk .

If you are interested in finding out more, you can visit www.sleaford.gov.uk