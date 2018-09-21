Something new to try at event

Sleaford Town Council says a big ‘thank you’ to all the groups and interested members of the public who came to its first ‘Try Something New Day’ on Saturday.

The Town Hall was full of displays, information and smiling faces and the council now hopes to run a similar event in 2019.

Try Something New Day at Sleaford Town Hall. L-R Nancy Warnes and Hazel Bridgen of Sleaford Little Theatre, talking to Jan Mathieson. EMN-180917-120802001

The aim of this inaugural event was to give local people the chance to learn more about, and get involved in, some of the fantastic clubs, groups and charities based within the community.

It was an opportunity for residents thinking about joining a local organisation, sport or voluntary scheme to learn more before getting involved.

They might just like to try something different or just have wondered what there is to do in Sleaford.

There were teas and coffees available all day and the event was free for the organisations to take part on a first come, first served basis.

Try Something New Day at Sleaford Town Hall. Sue La Roche - Sleaford and District Lions Club president, Paul Whitworth - Lions Club member. EMN-180917-120829001

Groups on display including the Pro-Martial Arts kick boxing club, Evergreen befriending service, Sleaford Lions, the Parkinsons Support Group, Sleaford University of the Third Age, Sleaford South Federation WI, Sleaford Boys’ and Girls’ Brigades Sleaford Ukulele Strummers, Lincolnshire Bombers American Football, Sleaford Youth Centre, Sleaford Little Theatre, Sleaford Museum, Gideons, Sleaford Rugby Club, Sleaford Leisure Centre, Rotary Club of Sleaford and Pilgrim Bandits,.

* The Town Council is still taking free pitch bookings for this year’s popular St Denys’ Day and Harvest Festival Market.

This is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 13, in Sleaford Market Place, running from 9am to 3pm.

All that is required from prospective stallholders is a £20 deposit and public liability insurance.

Try Something New Day at Sleaford Town Hall. Robyn Wooster of Heckington talking to SJ Desforges of 1st Sleaford Girls Brigade. EMN-180917-120749001

To make a booking, contact the Town Council office on 01529 303456, email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk or message its Facebook page.