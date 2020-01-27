South Kesteven District Councillors to call on health bosses to publish hospital services shake-up plan, including Grantham A&E future

South Kesteven councillors are expected to call on health bosses to publish hospital shake-up plans, which include the future of Grantham A&E, and to reopen the unit 24/7.

A motion by Councillor Ray Wootten will ask for the district council to write to health leaders to publish the proposals and go out to consultation on plans for Grantham emergency department.

The A&E unit was closed overnight on a “temporary basis” back in August 2016.

The controversial decision has led to campaigners and councillors to call for it to be reopened ever since.

A motion before the council on Thursday, January 30, will say: “It is now over three years since Grantham Hospital was closed overnight as a temporary measure.

“Councillors, campaign groups and residents across the district have marched on several rallies, delivered petitions to Downing Street and have attended board meetings to call on ULHT and the South West Lincolnshire CCG to reopen Grantham A&E 24/7.

“Councillors call on the Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke to write to John Turner, Accountable Officer (joint role with South West Lincolnshire CCG) and Andrew Morgan Chief Executive United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust to call on them to publish the results of the Healthy Conversation as soon as possible.”

Health bosses’ ‘Healthy Conversations’ public consultation was launched in March 2019. A holding comment on the scheme’s website states results will be ‘published shortly’.

The motion will also ask health bosses to go out to public consultation with their preferred options for the future of Grantham Hospital and reopen the A&E 24/7.

South Kesteven council leader, Kelham Cooke, indicated at a cabinet meeting last week that the motion would receive support from the authority.

Health bosses have said there is “no plans” to reopen the emergency unit overnight until a review of hospital services goes out to consultation.

Officials at Lincolnshire’s Sustainability and Transformation Partnership said earlier this month that no public consultation will take place until capital funding is secured for the shake-up plans.

A bid for further funding is expected to be lodged to government this Spring.

It was revealed last year that proposals for hospitals in the region would cost around £450 million over the next decade, with “suggested changes” in the acute services review costing £52 million alone.