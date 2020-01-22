South Kesteven residents invited to have their say on council tax proposals

South Kesteven District Council is asking residents and businesses for their views on a proposal to increase its element of council tax by £5 for an average Band D property for the 2020/21 financial year.

In 2019/20 SKDC’s share of the tax bill for a Band D household was £158.62 meaning if the £5 increase is approved, the 2020/21 bill would rise to £163.62.

Those in other bands would pay a proportion of the £5 increase, either more or less.

The consultation, which outlines some of the projects the council has been working on over the last two years, as well as facts and figures on the daily services they provide, starts today (Wednesday). It will run for three weeks, giving local people the opportunity to have their say.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Finance, Coun Adam Stokes, said it was important that the council knew the views of the communities it represented before any decisions were made.

Coun Stokes said: “During the last two years, we have changed direction at SKDC and set out on a path to become financially self-sufficient by 2025 by becoming more efficient in how we deliver our services and generating income by using our assets and reserves wisely with a more commercial focus.

“This change in approach is vital given the continual reduction in funding from central Government and the uncertainty over the medium to long-term financial situation that all local authorities are facing.

“We have some ambitious plans for the district, based on regeneration and sustainable growth that will deliver jobs, homes and an enhanced provision of leisure that builds on what South Kesteven already has to offer.

“In addition, we are leading the way, working with Government on food waste collections and have committed to replacing conventional bulbs in SKDC streetlights across the district with LED smart lighting with the potential to measure footfall and monitor levels of air pollution. Just two examples of our commitment to our environment and investing in new technology to the benefit of our communities.

“Last year we also created EnvironmentSK, an SKDC company, that enables us to bring council work previously outsourced back in-house, and to compete for work in the private sector to generate income which we can then reinvest in our services.

“As with any organisation, a big part of what we do, and what we are able to do, is determined by the funding we generate,” he said. “We are asking residents and local businesses to spare us some time to complete this survey and let us know if they would support an increase in the district council’s element of Council Tax, or not.”

The survey should only take a couple of minutes to complete. The views received will help to shape the decision the council makes in respect of its element of council tax for 2020/21.

If you would like to have your say on council tax proposals, visit the council’s website: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/counciltaxconsultation2021

The consultation closes on February 14.

For a paper copy of the survey, contact the communications team on 01476 406502.