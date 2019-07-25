South Kesteven residents reminded to check to ensure you are eligible to vote

People living in South Kesteven are being urged to check they are registered and able to vote.

The district council is sending household enquiry forms to all homes to ensure the electoral register is up to date and identify any residents who are not registered.

Residents are being asked to confirm their details during SKDC’s annual voter registration canvass.

It is a legal requirement for all household enquiry forms to be returned. The council will send reminders and make personal visits to properties that do not respond.

The simplest way to do this is online – details are included on the form which can also be returned by post. Phone and text options can be used if there are no changes to the household’s information.

The annual canvass is an opportunity for people to easily check whether they’re registered. It takes just a few minutes, so residents are encouraged to respond as soon as they receive the form.

For more information contact the elections team at SKDC on 01476 406080, email elections@southkesteven.gov.uk or go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/annualcanvass