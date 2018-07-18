South Kesteven residents urged to check they are registered to vote

People living in South Kesteven are being urged to check they are registered and able to vote.

With local elections less than 12 months away, the district council is writing to all homes to ensure the electoral register is up to date.

Residents are being asked to confirm their details in the council’s annual voter registration canvass to ensure they are eligible to vote.

It is a legal requirement for all canvass forms to be returned and the council has to send reminders and make personal visits to properties that do not respond.

The simplest way to complete the forms is online – details of how to do so are included. They can also be returned by post. Phone and text options can only be used if there are no changes to the household’s information.

Elections will be held for all 56 district council seats in May next year.

Aidan Rave, Electoral Registration Officer, said: “Ensuring your details are correct on the electoral register is vital if you are to vote in any future local or national elections.

“At the end of July each year we send an Annual Household Enquiry Form to every household in the district, which lists the details of all those who are currently registered to vote.

“This is to make sure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

“The annual canvass is an opportunity for people to easily check whether they’re registered. It takes only a few minutes, so I urge everyone to do so as soon as they receive it.”

Any residents who have any questions can contact the elections team at SKDC on 01476 40 60 80 or email: elections@southkesteven.gov.uk or go to our website for more information at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/annualcanvass