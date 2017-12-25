Spare a thought for those still at work across the county

Christmas message from Lincolnshire County Council chairman, Coun Andrew Hagues (councillor for Sleaford Rural Division):

For most of us Christmas is a busy time when we rush around writing cards, buying presents and getting together with family and friends for traditional celebrations.

During this flurry of activity perhaps we should pause to think about “giving” in its wider sense, not just gifts but also time and donations to worthy causes.

If you are thinking about giving a charitable gift at Christmas, then why not support my chairman’s chosen charity which this year is The Lincoln Community Larder.

This is a registered charity which aims to provide basic nutritious food and other basic amenities to those in need of short term help, suffering from illness or who have special needs.

Find out more about how to donate or volunteer at www.lincolnlarder.co.uk .

Please spare a thought for those who are working during this time such as the armed forces, the police, firefighters, nurses and doctors, carers and social workers as well as gritter lorry drivers.

As you are pulling your crackers and feasting, raise a glass to Lincolnshire’s Christmas Day workforce who are giving up their holiday so that we can celebrate.

I wish you all a Happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.