Thanks for help in poppy appeal

Businesses and schools who have been significant supporters of the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal in the Sleaford area were recognised at a ceremony last week as part of the centenary of the Armistice of the First World War.

Five supermarket chains who annually host the appeal collections on behalf of the Sleaford and District Branch received certificates of thanks from chairman Major Clive Candlin at a ceremony last Tuesday.

Sleaford business representatives with their certificates of thanks from the British Legion. EMN-181210-182835001

Representatives of Aldi, Sainsbury’s Tesco, Lidl and the Co-op attended the Legionnaires Club to receive their thanks. A number of other smaller businesses were also recognised in the area such as Hockmeyer’s Garage, Boyes, Yorkshire Trading and Costa.

Twelve local primary and secondary school representatives also received special pennants and certificates of appreciation for their contributions. They were Carre’s Grammar School, St Botolph’s of Quarrington, St Andrew’s of Leasingham, the William Alvey, Church Lane and Roman Catholic schools in Sleaford, Ruskington Winchelsea, Ruskington Chestnut Street, Rauceby, Osbournby, Cranwell and Kirkby La Thorpe schools.

Long service bars were also awarded to around 40 volunteers and members for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 45 and 55 years of service with the poppy appeal.

“They have demonstrated tremendous service,” said Major Candlin.