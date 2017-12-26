Thanks to sacrifice of our emergency crews

Christmas greetings from Coun Sally Tarry, chairman of North Kesteven District Council and Ward Member for Heckington Rural

During the seven months since my election as chairman of North Kesteven District Council, I have been privileged to represent the council throughout the county, district and farther afield.

Along the way I have seen some wonderful examples of community endeavour and selfless service – not least among the record number of deserving finalists for our NK Community Champion Awards in October.

I never cease to be struck by the depth of community spirit that forms such a solid foundation to life within North Kesteven.

Such a sense of serving others really comes to mind at Christmas when we all seek to look out for each other.

My thoughts turn to those who will be working quietly, tirelessly, and often voluntarily, behind the scenes, as much as in the public eye, in their service to others.

I am particularly mindful of the emergency services and those working in support of them, providing security, safety and life-saving healthcare around the clock and often in the most difficult of circumstances.

This year, through my support of the Lincolnshire charity LIVES, providing critical care within minutes of an emergency situation at a roadside, within homes and at the very heart of our communities, I have become more acutely aware than ever of the valuable role these 700-or-so volunteer responders play.

And so I thank everyone in our district who puts themselves out for the welfare of others and implore those who can, to do whatever they can in the care of neighbours and others in our communities.

Whether it be as simple as a smile, a lift, a helping hand or a show of concern – let’s all do our bit to spread a bit of Christmas cheer and carry on into 2018.