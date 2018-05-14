Third district councillor to step down in North Kesteven in two months

Coun Andrea Clarke has tendered her resignation from North Kesteven District Council for ‘family reasons’.

This is the third councillor to step down from the authority in the last two months, likely to lead to multiple by-elections dotted around the district in the coming weeks.

Elected to the authority in 2011 representing the North Hykeham Mill ward, Coun Clarke was a member of various committees including Planning, Licensing and Overview and Scrutiny.

She had been chairman of the Member Development Panel and also the council’s Standards Board.

Ian Fytche, Chief Executive, said: “We are grateful to Coun Clarke for her service to the district and its residents and wish her every success for the future.”

Details for a by election will be announced in due course.

Coun Julia Harrison has tendered her resignation from NKDC due to ill health on April 9.

She had represented the Kirkby La Thorpe and South Kyme ward since May 2015.

A by-election will take place on Thursday, May 24 for the Kirkby La Thorpe and South Kyme ward.

The candidates are: Dean Robert Harlow (Conservative); Mervyn Paul Head (Lincolnshire Independents); Sue Hislop (Liberal Democrats) and James David Thomas (Labour).

Coun Shirley Pannell resigned from her seat on the Skellingthorpe Ward on April 27 after 23 years’ service due to retirement.

Details for a by-election for that ward will be announced in due course.