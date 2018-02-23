Three candidates standing in by-election for vacant Sleaford Town Council seat

The candidate nominations are in for a by-election to fill a vacated seat on Sleaford Town Council.

The vacancy for the Castle Ward on the council was created after a resignation in January.

The three candidates to have come forward are:

Paul Coyne, of Hawthorn Drive, Sleaford (Politically Independent); Linda Edwards-Shea of Victoria Avenue, Sleaford (Labour Party Candidate); Dean Robert Harlow of Bristow Road, Cranwell (The Conservative Party candidate).

The election date will be Thursday March 22.

Only those on the Register of Electors for the Castle Ward of Sleaford Town Council are eligible to vote in this election.

The current register was published on February 1. Anyone who has moved address since then or is not on the register needs to complete and return a voter registration form by Tuesday, March 6. You can register to vote online https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Anyone wanting to vote by post needs to complete and return a postal vote application form and before 5pm on Wednesday, March 7.

If you would like to appoint a proxy you will need to complete and return a proxy vote application form by 5pm on Wednesday, March 14.

Postal and proxy forms can be requested by emailing customer_services@n-kesteven.gov.uk, calling 01529 414155 or visiting www.yourvotematters.co.uk