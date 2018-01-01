Time to recognise our rural residents’ funding difficulties

Message from Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council and member for Folkingham Rural:

As another year comes to an end it is time to reflect on achievements and look forward to 2018 with the aim of continuing to improve the lives of Lincolnshire people.

One of the highlights of 2017 for me was the May county council election which saw my Conservative group returned with a huge majority.

I would like to thank all of you who voted for us, and rest assured, we will carry on working hard to deliver good quality services for our communities.

With that in mind, we have launched our Fairer Funding campaign which has seen us lobbying government alongside our MPs for a better deal for Lincolnshire.

We feel it is about time the difficulties of supporting our residents and businesses across a sparse rural area were truly recognised.

In the new year, I am looking forward to promoting our campaign more widely and seeing some positive results.

2018 marks the centenary of the founding of the RAF. Find out about the county’s role in this milestone of aviation history with touring and static exhibitions as part of Lincolnshire: Bastion in the Air, 1915-18, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Wishing Sleaford Standard readers a very happy and prosperous new year.