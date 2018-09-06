Time to try something different at Town Hall

Sleaford Town Council will be holding a ‘Try Something New’ Day on Saturday September 15, giving local people the chance to learn more about and get involved in some of the fantastic clubs, groups and charities based within the community.

Planned to run from 10am to 4pm in Sleaford Town Hall, this is an opportunity for residents thinking about joining a local organisation, or who would like to try something different, or just wonder what there is to do in Sleaford, to go along to learn more about these activities.

There will be teas and coffees available all day.

There are a couple of spaces left for any groups wishing to have a free table on the day, which will be on a first come, first served basis, bookable in advance.

To book one of the remaining tables or for further information about the event, contact Sleaford Town Council on 01529 303456 or email: enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk or message the Facebook page – Sleaford Town Council.