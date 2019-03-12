Timetable for local election candidates in North Kesteven

Anyone wanting to stand in district and parish elections in North Kesteven will need to submit a nomination pack between Thursday March 14 and by 4pm on Wednesday April 3.

Completed nomination papers should be hand delivered on the following dates and locations: Meeting Room 1 at NKDC, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, between 10am and 4pm any working day; The Training Room at Metheringham Depot, Scoley Court, Moorlands Trading Estate, Metheringham on Thursday and Friday this week only, between 10am and 4pm; Info Links at ONE NK, Moor Lane, North Hykeham on March 21 and March 22 (10am to 4pm) and March 23 (10am to 2pm).

It is advised that an appointment is made to submit papers by emailing BusinessSupportTeam@n-kesteven.gov.uk or by calling 01529 308024. An informal check of papers before formally accepting them can be offered but make sure to book an appointment.

Candidates’ details will be published and contested areas announced on April 4. Polling Day is May 2 from 7am-10pm. The count and results will be on May 3, published at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk and on the Council’s Social Media accounts.

You cannot vote in the elections if you are not on the electoral register. Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

April 12 is the last day to apply to register to vote (by midnight). April 15 is the last day to apply to vote by post (by 5pm). April 24 is the last day to apply to vote by proxy (by 5pm).