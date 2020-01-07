Town Council clerk to move on

The clerk to Sleaford Town Council, Kevin Martin, will be leaving his post at the end of January.

Mr Martin, who was appointed in April 2016, made the announcement at the council meeting before Christmas.

He explains: “I have recently sold my house in Grantham and whilst intending to stay here in Lincolnshire I was going to buy a house closer to my children who live in Harrogate and South Manchester to eventually retire to.

“A job opportunity as Town Clerk came up in St Anne’s on the Sea (part of Lytham St Anne’s in Lancashire); I applied for it and got it so I will be moving on.”

During his tenure he has sought to modernise how the council works, has overseen the purchase of the new Town Hall, conversion of the new council depot and extending the skate park.

He previously worked for South Kesteven District Council.