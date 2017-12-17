Town to get new promotional logo

Sleaford is being given a new logo to promote itself.

North Kesteven District Council’s retail consultants, Kerching, and partners, have worked on a design, showing key landmarks of Sleaford’s skyline, bearing the words “The Heart of Lincolnshire - Sleaford”.

It is designed to promote Sleaford as a modern, forward-looking town with a consistent brand to encourage national and high quality independent traders, hoteliers and event organisers.

The logo will be used by NKDC, the Town Council and members of the Sleaford Regeneration Group initially but will be introduced to other local businesses. Anyone wanting to use the logo contact ecodev@n-kesteven.gov.uk