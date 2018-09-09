Twinning association enjoys trip to Berlin

Punting on historic waterways and traditional German festivities kept a group from the Sleaford area entertained when they visited Berlin.

Eighteen members of the Sleaford and District Twinning Association travelled out to the twin town of Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, near Berlin recently for their latest trip.

The group pictured with some members from their twin towns.

After meeting with with French group from Marquette Lez Lille, the group retired for the evening, to prepare forsome action-packed days in the country.

Committee member Cameron Fyfe explained: “On the Friday we set off in the French coach to the Spreewald, a wooded area south of Berlin that contains dozens of small rivers and canals, where we undertook a pleasant boat trip on the waterways on original ‘Kahm’, traditional punts, still in use by the locals today.”

The next day saw members exploring the city of Berlin, with the last night offering up ‘traditional festivities’.

Sleaford has been twinned with the French town of Marquette lez Lille since 1999, and later Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, to promote friendship and understanding between the towns.

Mr Fyfe said: “Next year marks the 20th anniversary of our twinning agreement with Marquette and it is hoped that there will be a special celebration to celebrate our 20 years of friendship with them in the company of our German friends. The association organises annual visits to both towns and hosts a reciprocal visit to Sleaford. Anyone who lives in our community, of any age is welcome to join us on a visit to either, or both of our twin towns. We also actively seek hosts for our guests when they visit us.

You don’t have to speak the language either, but it is a fun way to learn. We have a range of language ability amongst our members which makes such visits so enjoyable. On a typical visit there will usually be an organised excursion, be it to the French battlefields or the sights in and around Berlin. There is always an evening function for all with entertainment, a meal and lots of local refreshments to sample. There will also be the chance to spend a day doing what you want, alone or with your hosts.

“The association also holds regular social activities allowing members to get together several times a year. We are always seeking new, active members to keep the association going strong. This year’s visit to Sleaford will take place from the 25th-28th October. We also actively seek hosts for our guests here in Sleaford. The weekends will include outings shared with visitors from the twin towns, social activities and time for the hosts and visitors to get to know each other and explore the local area. If you are interested in any of our Twinning trips, or have a free bed to host, please send a message including your e-mail address via the Sleaford and District Twinning Association Facebook page or contact Sheila Wheeldon, sheila@plwheeldon.plus.com, or contact Barbara Thomas on 01529 415105 or at Thomassoyka@aol.com.”