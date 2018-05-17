Two by-election dates set for North Kesteven District Council

Two by-elections will take place on Thursday, June 28 for wards on North Kesteven District Council.

The elections have been called for the North Hykeham Mill and Skellingthorpe wards following the recent resignations of Coun Andrea Clarke and Coun Shirley Pannell.

Anyone wanting to stand needs to submit their nomination papers by 4pm on Friday, June 1. Nominations are now open.

Delivery of the Nomination Paper and Consent to Nomination must be by hand, and can be by the candidate or their representative. Appointments for the delivery of the nomination can be made by calling 01529 308238 or emailing elections@n-kesteven.gov.uk. Office hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday.

Anyone who has moved address or is not on the register needs to complete and return a voter registration form by Tuesday, June 12. You can register to vote online https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

People wanting to vote by post need to complete and return a postal vote application form and before 5pm on Wednesday, June 13.

If you would like to appoint a proxy you will need to complete and return a proxy vote application form by 5pm on Wednesday, June 20.

Postal and proxy forms can be requested by emailing customer_services@n-kesteven.gov.uk, calling 01529 414155 or visiting www.yourvotematters.co.uk