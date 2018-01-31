Two by-elections to be held for council

According to Sleaford Town Council, there have been sufficient requests for a by-election to fill the vacancy in Castle Ward left by the resignation of Coun Paul Coyne.

Dates for nominations and voting will be released in due course by the electoral authority, North Kesteven District Council

Mr Coyne had resigned due to perceived confusion over his status as a fully elected councillor by the Government Legal Department, leading to him opting to seek re-election.

○ The by-election for the vacancy in the neighbouring Quarrington Ward on the Town Council will be filled by a by-election tomorrow (Thursday, February 1).

The candidates for the election are: Paul Coyne (Independent) and Stephen John Shanahan-Kluth (Conservative Party Candidate).

Only those on the Register of Electors for the Quarrington Ward of Sleaford Town Council are eligible to vote in this election.

This vacancy had been left by the resignation of Coun Jan Brealey Cook in November.