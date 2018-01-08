Two candidates standing in Sleaford Town Council by-election

A by-election will take place on Thursday, February 1 for the vacant seat on Sleaford Town Council, representing Quarrington ward.

The candidates for the election are: Paul Coyne (Independent) and Stephen John Shanahan-Kluth, (Conservative Party Candidate).

Only those on the Register of Electors for the Quarrington Ward of Sleaford Town Council are eligible to vote in this election.

The current register was published on December 1, 2017. Anyone who has moved address since then or is not on the register needs to complete and return a voter registration form by Tuesday, January 16. You can register to vote online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Anyone wanting to vote by post needs to complete and return a postal vote application form and before 5pm on Wednesday, January 17.

If you would like to appoint a proxy you will need to complete and return a proxy vote application form by 5pm on Wednesday, January 24.

Postal and proxy forms can be requested by emailing customer_services@n-kesteven.gov.uk, calling 01529 414155 or visiting www.yourvotematters.co.uk