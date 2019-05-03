Two Conservative 'big hitters' knocked out of NKDC

The first major shock of the night in North Kesteven has come in the form of the loss of two Conservative 'big hitters'.

Pat Woodman and Sue Howe were incumbents in the Brant Broughton and Bassingham ward but were both deposed in a rout by Lincolnshire Independent newcomers Mary Green and Chris Spray by a clear margin.

Mrs Howe was the deputy leader of the Conservative group on the district council, while Mrs Woodman has been on the authority for 46 years since its foundation in 1973.

Neither of them took the platform for the declaration of the result.

Fellow Conservative member Susan Waring said Mrs Woodman had been one of the founders of the authority with the late Marion Brighton, the former leader of the council.

She said it had been very hard to judge the way the electorate would vote from speaking to people on the doorsteps.