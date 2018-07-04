Unloved postboxes need a tidy up as judges set to arrive

A Sleaford Town Councillor is proposing that the council presses Royal Mail to smarten up some of the town’s neglected post boxes to present a better image.

With work ongoing by local authorities under the Pride in Sleaford banner to tidy up unloved parts of the town, Coun Linda Edwards-Shea has suggested that many post boxes in the area are “dirty and in need of refurbishment”.

She has supplied photographs of a number of examples including on Eastgate and Woodbridge Road where mail boxes may not have seen a lick of paint or a scrubbing brush for years.

At tonight’s (Wednesday) council meeting she proposes to write a letter from Pride In Sleaford showing the state of some postboxes to request Royal Mail clean and refurbish them.

The council already backs the volunteer-led Sleaford Be Litter Free movement where residents band together via Facebook to tackle litter hot spots and the ongoing Sleaford In Bloom initiative to encourage the community to brighten up the town with flowers.

Volunteers have been busily planting pots and displays around the town and judges will be awarding marks for the impact of these displays, looking at how well kept the streets and buildings are. Litter, graffiti, weeds or other untidiness will cost marks.

Sleaford in Bloom is asking everyone who lives and works in the town to make sure their patch is spotless for judging day.