‘Urgent call’ for Armed Forces volunteers

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is urgently appealing to the people of Sleaford to join its network of volunteers who provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The Sleaford division of SSAFA is looking to recruit new divisional treasurers to help continue its vital work supporting veterans and their families in the area.

A spokesman said: “The journey to ‘Civvy Street’ can be a difficult time for some veterans. Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability and personal lifestyles all alter at the same time whilst they and their families are moving away from their support networks and trying to acclimatise to their new life.

“Volunteering for SSAFA is a great way to give something back to their local Armed Forces community and meet new people. A background in the Forces is not necessary but empathy and enthusiasm are a must.”

Divisional treasurers are responsible for the management of the division funds and accounts. Experience of accountancy, financial and audit processes are desirable.

l For details, visit ssafa.org.uk/volunteer