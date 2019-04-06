Veterans’ Bloody Sunday protest

Around 40 to 50 armed forces veterans from the Sleaford area are planning to hold a demonstration in the town on April 19 in support of ‘Soldier F’, who is set to be prosecuted as an outcome of the Bloody Sunday inquiry and police investigations.

The Sleaford Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club meets regularly in the town. Member Andy Anderson said he and colleagues object to the potential prosecution of Soldier F after Paratroopers were accused of opening fire on a civil rights rally in Derry, Northern Ireland in 1972, killing 14 people and injuring 14 others.

On Good Friday, April 19 there is to be demonstrations in Horse Guards Parade in London by forces veterans against the decision to prosecute their comrades for ‘doing their duty’.

With some unable to travel, the Breakfast Club will show their support in the Market Place at 12.30pm, demanding the Government pardons and protects British soldiers from further prosecution.