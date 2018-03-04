Veterans’ breakfast hits the spot

Ex-servicemen and women living in the Sleaford area enjoyed a ‘Veterans Breakfast’ event last Thursday.

Members of Sleaford’s Camaraderie Club were invited to breakfast at Four Seasons Garden Centre cafe.

The club, led by Doug and Jean Cornford, usually meets on Tuesdays at 10.30am in Sleaford and District Legionnaires Club, but you do not need to be a member of the British Legion.

Mrs Cornford said: “It is about companionship.”

She said the event marks one year since the club started and they will probably repeat it every couple of months.

“They thought the food was very good and enjoyed the company,” said Mrs Cornford, who explained many members are widows. The group is designed to reduce isolation and she was convinced there must be many more locally who could benefit.

You can find out more by calling 01529 660689.