VIDEO - Historic 'nine-ship' flypast by Tornados over RAF College Cranwell

An historic 'nine-ship' Tornado flypast roared over College Hall at RAF Cranwell this afternoon (Thursday) as the air force says farewell to the aircraft which has served it for the last 40 years.

The sortie took off from RAF Marham in Norfolk to mark the retirement of the jets as they prepare to leave service later in March and make way for the new F35 Lightning fighters.

Nine Tornado aircraft swoop over College Hall at RAF Cranwell. Photo courtesy of RAF Cranwell.

The RAF College had been graced by a three aircraft flypast last week as they took part in a three-day finale tour of the country, but the return visit was especially for local fans with a display over RAF Marham after heading over the iconic College Hall Officers' Mess building.

They were bang on time, as predicted at 3.15pm, despite cloudy conditions. The base had been warning that it may affect their display.

The nine aircraft formation was tailed by a tenth aircraft to record footage.

An RAF Cranwell spokesman said via their Facebook page: "The formation flew directly over RAF College Cranwell, watched by those who graduated this morning alongside their family and friends.

The nine Tornado aircraft swoop upwards on reach the iconic RAF Cranwell College Hall building. Photo courtesy of RAF Cranwell.

"Thank you to our colleagues at RAF Marham for this wonderful addition to a great day!"

