VIDEO: Interview with controversial Brexit backing Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg on his visit to Lincolnshire

Controversial Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke to a sell out party dinner event in Sleaford after speaking to The Standard about his visions for Brexit and how it will affect local people last night (Thursday).

The MP for North East Somerset agreed to speak at Sleaford and North Hykeham Conservative Association's black tie autumn dinner at the New Life Conference Centre in the town.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, welcomes Brexit-backer Jacob Rees-Mogg on his visit to speak to local Conservative supporters in Sleaford on Thursday evening.

Speaking to the Sleaford Standard's Andy Hubbert, he explained that he visits his sister who lives in the county and so was happy to visit the area again.

Heading up the Committee on Exiting the European Union and a staunch campaigner for a comprehensive and clear Brexit strategy, he saw the European Union's ministers rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May's 'Chequers Plan' for Brexit as an opportunity to rework it for the better while seeking to reassure local employers and workers in Lincolnshire that it can be to their advantage, without allowing a "free-for-all" for migrant labourers.

He was also very forgiving of Class War protesters for berating his children on their doorstep last week about their father and the Conservative Party's policies, saying that he was always an advocate of free speech.

However, despite being a critic of certain decisions made by the Prime Minister, he insisted he had no aspirations of getting his hands on the seat of power himself, saying that his role was as a back-bench MP.