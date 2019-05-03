VIDEO: Local elections shock as Conservatives lose overall control of North Kesteven

The Tories have taken a hammering in the North Kesteven District Council elections losing eight of the 28 seats they started the night with meaning they are now no longer in overall control,

However, the Leader of the Conservatives, Richard Wright has said, as the biggest party on 20 seats, they will seek to continue to run the council.

Leader of the Conservatives Richard Wright holds his Ruskington seat.

Meanwhile the Lincolnshire Independents have made great gains from nine before going to the polls to now have 16 seats, meaning the six fully Independent councillors elected will have a pivotal role in dictating future policy and decisions.

One seat remains up for grabs significantly in Billinghay, Martin and North Kyme ward where no-one stepped forward to contest it and so a by-election will be held on June 13 which could make all the difference if won by the Conservatives.

Coun Wright told The Standard: "It has been far tighter than it should have been. If this had been fought on local issues it would have been a much clearer vote.

"It was a protest vote, not on local issues. I feel people need to focus more on what each individual election is about."

Leader of the Lincolnshire Independents, Marianne Overton won her seat in Cliff Villages.

He did not believe voters had many complaints with how NKDC has been run by the Tories, instead blaming the ongoing deadlock between the national parties on Brexit.

Among the Conservative casualties were Coun Wright's deputy leader Sue Howe and Pat Woodman, who has served on the council for 46 years, since its formation.

He said of them: "It is saddening we have lost councillors of a very good calibre and we would have preferred if the actual candidate we were fighting was in the room.

"Sue Howe has been excellent in her supporting role as deputy leader for the last couple of years to me and Pat Woodman - like Marion Brighton - was there in 1974 and has done outstanding service. It is sad she has been voted out rather than going at a time of her choosing."

Lincolnshire Independent Jim Clarke - back on the councilk after 12 years.

Lincolnshire Independents Leader Marianne Overton said it had been a "terrific" night for her group.

She said: "We have got brilliant candidates, we have people with real talent and skills and determination to make sure local voices are heard and very much at the centre of decision making.

"I think there is a swing against the party politics. We seen it nationally and locally. People are fed up with voting for something and not getting it, fed up with promises that are left untouched and getting nowhere. People want to an administration where people are actually listening and determined to do their best for local people."

As for forming alliances with other independent councillors, she said they have been working with other independents for a long time as they are on the same philosophy for listening and getting the best outcomes.

Lincolnshire Independents Laura Pearson and Nick Byatt took both seats in Metheringham from the Conservatives.

She said it would not be hard to form links and when asked about a change of leadership on the council she did not rule it out saying: "Who knows, we have time yet."

She was glad many people still took the trouble to turn out and vote. "When that party political pressure is removed then people can actually vote for independents which we should have been voting for all along.

Meanwhile Lincolnshire Independent Jim Clarke has returned to the authority after an absence of 12 years. He had served as a Liberal democrat from 1994 to 2007 and is now one of two members for Ashby de la Launde and Cranwell.

Now aged 72 he said: "My brain and body are OK and I am not going to waste my remaining years, so I am coming back into public service. I believe in embodying village life. Integrity and honesty still works."