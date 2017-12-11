VIDEO: Royal Navy Merlin helicopter drops in on students at Carre's Grammar School in Sleaford

A mighty Merlin helicopter of the Royal Navy hovered over Sleaford before touching down on Carre’s Grammar School’s sports fields on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Sarah Washbourn).

Teacher Ian Scholefield explained the helicopter visited as part of a careers drive to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths subjects among GCSE choices for year nine pupils.

A Royal Navy Merlin helicopter dropped in on Carre's Grammar School to encourage students to take up science, technology, engineering and maths.

Groups of children from year 7 and 9 from all three of the town’s secondary schools were invited to look around the aircraft and talk to the crew during the hour-long visit.