Warning to avoid blue badge scam websites

People applying for a disability ‘blue badge’ are being warned by Lincolnshire County Council to steer clear of unofficial websites, some of which have turned out to be scams.

The blue badge scheme helps those with severe mobility problems to park closer to their destination. In Lincolnshire, applications are dealt with by the county council.

However, there are a number of websites offering to assist with applications for a fee, some of which have been revealed to be scams.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “By far the best option is to apply using the government’s online application process.

“You can find a link and further information at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/bluebadge .

“Alternatively, you can download an application form from our website to complete, returning it to the blue badge team at County Offices, Newland, Lincoln LN1 1YL.

“There is a £10 fee, but unsuccessful applications will not be charged.

“Please do not pay for the services of any website or individual offering assistance in completing the application form. They are not affiliated with the scheme in any way and it could be a scam.”

Applicants who have used an independent website to assist with their application are advised to:

○ Attempt to contact the company to cancel/complain

○ Contact their card provider (if no service has been provided)

○ Check bank statements regularly for any unexpected payments