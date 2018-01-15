Works to begin to tidy up Sleaford eyesore shop

A shop which has repeatedly been named as ‘Mess of the Year by Sleaford and District Civic Trust is to be tidied up this week.

A “significant improvement” is expected to be made to the look of the former Pizza Hot shopfront in Southgate this week, according to North Kesteven District Council.

The council is carrying out works to 31 Southgate, including the removal of the old ‘Pizza Hot’ sign and strip lighting, and repairs to the exterior to improve its appearance.

The council explains that a section 215 notice requiring these improvements was served to the London-based owner last year. As the deadline for this has now passed, the authority is stepping in and carrying out the works to the Grade II listed building in the interests of an improved shopping environment.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC and Executive Board Member with special interest in economic development, said: “We know people have wanted this site improved for a long time so we are making this happen.

“Like all residents and businesses in Sleaford, we want to see a smart, attractive high street that entices shoppers to spend their time and money here, enjoying everything there is to offer.

“We will continue to do all we can to support the town’s economic prosperity.”