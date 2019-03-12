Works to popular Sleaford car park

A major refurbishment of Sleaford Town Council’s Eastgate Car Park is planned this year.

Plans include a complete resurface, revised layout and larger spaces, to be finalised. In the meantime, some emergency patching works are being carried out this week, but the car park will remain open.

There are no changes to parking charges. New pay and display machines will be installed at the end of March. The machines will be able to take payment by cash, card and contactless.

A small number of annual permits are available for a designated space in the car park costing £650 a year. Call 01529 303456 or email: enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk