Works to take place in Sleaford car parks

Four Sleaford car parks will close for the week beginning Monday December 9 to allow essential maintenance work to be carried out.

Work will take place on Cogglesford Mill, Money’s Yard, Eastbanks and Church Lane car parks between Monday December 9 and Wednesday December 11.

Works have been spaced out to ensure car parking in the town is still available.

The planned works will take place on:

Monday December 9, from 7am - Cogglesford Mill Car Park.

Tuesday December 10 from 7am - Eastbanks and Church Lane Car Parks.

Wednesday December 11 from 6pm - Moneys Yard Car Park.

Alternative car parking is available at Eastgate, Grantham Road, and the Market Place.

North Kesteven District Council, which runs the car parks, apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused during this time.

If you have any queries contact Jenny Bailey on 01529 414155 or jenny_bailey@n-kesteven.gov.uk

For more information on car parks in the town please visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/carparks