Poppies tribute now numbers 12,000-plus

The number of poppies made in support of the Heckington 100 project and handed in at the collection point in the village has now passed 12,000,.

Heckington 100 was set up in November 2017 to help Heckington mark this year’s centenary of the end of the First World War.

A sea of handmade poppies is to decorate St Andrew’s Church.

Installation begins on Saturday, October 20, with the exhibition open daily from Saturday, October 27, to Sunday, November 11.

Andrew Key, chairman of Heckington 100, said: “We are delighted that we now have 12,054 poppies.

“But we still need more – St Andrew’s is a big church and there is room for thousands more poppies. Children at our village school and members of the uniformed organisations will be making their poppies in the coming weeks.

“We still have parcels of poppies being delivered from all over the world.

“Poppies may be made of anything – wool, felt, paper and other materials.

“A local craftsman has even made a beautiful poppy from wood.”

The village’s collection point is the Parish Library, in St Andrew’s Street.

For more information, search for Heckington 100 on Facebook.