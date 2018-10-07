Pots of money raised at coffee mornings

Friday saw dozens of businesses, individuals and groups raise a cup to beat cancer with Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

Numerous cups of tea and coffee and cakes were served up around the Sleaford area in order to raise money for the cancer support charity.

A good spread at Pygott and Crone's office in Southgate, Sleaford. From left - Sarah Langworthy, Ian Pygott, Caroline Hurst, Terri-Ann Sharkey and Ian Brereton. EMN-180110-124721001

Ringrose Law’s office in Sleaford saw staff raise £76 from the delicious cakes and drinks they served up for visitors. Across the business they raised £400.

I and T Hair Studio in Sleaford’s Southgate had a range of coffee and cakes for customers and raised a good sum for charity.

Volunteers in The Source cafe at the Riverside Church in Town raised £125 for Macmillan with their Friday coffee morning.

Pygott and Crone estate agents collected £270 from their well attended coffee morning in their Sleaford branch with £367 at their headquarters and the business across the county raised a total of £1,677.

St Andrew's School Leasingham pupils joining in the coffee morning in aid of Children with Cancer UK. EMN-180110-163019001

There were many more going on including one at the town’s fire and ambulance station.

The Duke of Wellington community pub at Leasingham held its coffee morning on Saturday and raised an amazing £1,037.75 - with both bars and the garden full of families.

Frances Frith from the steering committee said: “We had a ‘virtually new’ stall, Ethiopian coffee brewed the traditional way and a ‘guess the weight’ of a virtual cake.”

Monday saw a very busy coffee morning at Sleaford Town Hall which allowed visitors and councillors to celebrate Lincolnshire Day too.

St Andrew’s Primary School at Leasingham held a coffee morning on Friday, choosing to raise money specifically for Children with Cancer UK as teaching assistant Carol Dudley is to run the London Marathon for this charity next year.

The community, parents and children all made cakes. People from Leasingham, pre-school group ‘Messy Monkies’ and the school all enjoyed fabulous refreshments, raising £338.

Raising a cup in the bar at Leasingham's community pub - the Duke of Welllington, from left - Sue Stodart, Claire Hallum and Karen Warner. EMN-180110-124327001

Cakes and coffee for Macmillan at I and T Hair Studio in Southgate, Sleaford. From left - Leah Still and Iris Ball, with customer Sandra Kellett. EMN-180110-124628001

Serving up treats at The Source cafe in Riverside Church in Sleaford for Macmillan Coffee Morning. From left - Jack and Sue Marris, Linda Goodwin and Mary Harris. EMN-180110-124907001