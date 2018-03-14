Prince Charles to visit Louth, Boston and Tattershall

HRH The Prince of Wales will visit Louth Cattle Market on Monday (March 19) for the launch of the Farm Resilience Programme in Lincolnshire, followed by visits to Boston and Tattershall.

The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme is held in 15 locations each year, having been launched by The Prince of Wales in 2016 in recognition of the fact that family farms are the heart of the British countryside, and that their health is vital for rural communities across the country.

The programme consists of business workshops with a range of agricultural consultancies and brings together like-minded farm enterprises to identify opportunities and improvements that can be made on-farm to build resilience and to help sustain a diverse farming sector in the UK.

This £1.5m programme, now going into its third year, will reach up to 1,500 farming families nationwide.

Following his visit to Louth, Prince Charles will head to Boston where he will attend the Freshtime UK on the Riverside Industrial Estate, and Age UK offices in Boston’s High Street.

Later in the day, Prince Charles will visit Tattershall Castle in his role as the President of The National Trust, followed by a visit to The Holy Trinity Church in his role as the Patron of The Lincolnshire Churches Trust.