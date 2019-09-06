Proposal for nearly 2,000 pig unit at Harmston

A plan to build a 1,920 space pig rearing and fattening unit at Harmston has been submitted.

The proposals have been lodged by DF Meanwell Ltd to North Kesteven District Council for land north of Station Road in Harmston.

As part of the plan, the developers would build a pig finishing unit with spaces for 1,920 pigs in an effort to “diversify” their farming operations.

The building would be operated with White Rose Farms Ltd and would see the pigs increased in weight from 40kg to 110kg.

Meanwhile, slurry used in the unit would also be used as a “sustainable source” of fertiliser on agricultural land.

The developers said the farm currently relies on arable farming and has no livestock.

It said in its plans: “Given the uncertainty surrounding the future of the single farm payment and all subsidised farming activities, the applicants have an essential need to diversify to a more sustainable and self-sufficient operation.

“The chosen diversification is the development of a pig finishing unit which will be operated on a contract basis with White Rose Farms Ltd.

“The applicants will provide the proposed building and supervision of the pig unit in return for a contract fee.”

The district council will make a decision on the plans at a later date.