Proposals to close off road passing by RAF College Cranwell to tighten security

County council highways officials are looking into the feasibility of proposals being put forward by the RAF and Ministry of Defence to close off a section of public road that passes by RAF College Cranwell for security reasons.

According to minutes of April’s annual parish meeting at Cranwell, the RAF station’s representative to the parish, Wing Commander Philip Mann gave a brief history of RAF College Cranwell, uts present purpose and its future with the relocation of the Basic Recruit Training School and Airman Command School, moving from RAF Halton to RAF College Cranwell.

He explained this change will present new challenges, especially with the increased safeguarding concerns of how the RAF manage the welfare of recruits aged under 18.

The Wing Commander stated that additional fencingmay be needed and aired the possibility of closing public access to pass along the B1429 Cranwell Avenue between where it joins the A17 at Byard’s Leap and up to the current guardroom.

It was stated that this would require major consultation with Lincolnshire County Council and local residents.

The route is regularly used as a traffic diversion by police during serious collisions on the A17 and the closure would potentially limit access routes for parents travelling to Cranwell primary School which is located close to the RAF camp. The road closure would also not limit public roads which skirt the other sides of the airfield including the A17 and Main Street, which passes the new High-G centrifuge training facility.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “With RAF Cranwell set to expand in the coming years, the Ministry of Defence is proposing to close a section of the B1429 to ensure the base remains secure.

“We’re currently collecting traffic data and speaking to the local community so we can understand the potential impact this would have on the area.

“This will give us a better idea of the types of improvements that might be needed on the surrounding roads, if the MOD do decide to go ahead with the closure.”

* The Standard has apprached the Ministry of defence and the RAF for further information and is awaiting a response.