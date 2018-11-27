Pupils get spotty for Children in Need

A Skegness primary school has once again helped raise money for BBC Children in Need by joining in this year’s ‘Do Your Thing’, with some of its’ pupils showcasing their talents in a talent show.

Beacon Primary Academy pupils watched the extravaganza throughout the afternoon and winners were chosen from Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 by the Academy Council alongside Mrs Taylor and Mr Pryme, representing The Rotary Club, and Mr Parker from JBs Sport Coaching.

The winners of the Beacon Primary Academy talent extravaganza - Oscar (KS1) and Lexi . ANL-181123-172038001

All of the children showed their support by dressing down for the day, some in spotty outfits and raising £385.00 towards the very worthy cause.

It was a great chance to have fun, turn the whole school spotty and really make a difference to the lives of disadvantaged children living in the UK.

Winners Oscar (KS1) and Lexi (KS2) will now perform to parents and carers in their next whole school awards assembly.

Mrs Corinna Wright, Principal, said: “The pupils who took part in the talent show were absolutely amazing and it was very hard to single out just two winners.

“I would like to thank all of the pupils and their families and friends for continuing to support us so well to make events such as this special for all participants.

“There was a real sense of togetherness and it was great to see the children getting involved and embracing the occasion with such a keen spirit.”

The academy believes that supporting fundraising days such as this helps pupils foster a caring community in which pupils learn to understand the ways in which they are powerful and encouraging individual and collective action to create the best world possible. They learn respect, tolerance and kindness to one another whilst encouraging personal pride and independence as well as recognising the value and enjoyment of helping those who are facing times of adversity.