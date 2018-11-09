Pupils learn all about life of Vikings

Caythorpe Primary School children were said to be ‘overwhelmed with excitement’ when they turned into Vikings to bring their topic for the term alive. Greeted by ‘Wulfric’ from Viking School Visits, pupils were invited to come to school in Viking clothing and take part in an engaging ‘expedition’ for the day. A school spokesman said: “The journey began with a trip from Scandinavia to Britain across the sea in their Viking ships. Pupils were presented with a range of virtual challenges as they raced across the ocean. They then took part in a quiz to understand what their diet would consist of – including black pudding from pig’s blood!”

Pupils also explored weapons and armoury from the era, artefacts from a virtual archaeological dig, and heard how only half of them would have made it into adulthood during this period of history due to a lack of medicine and unsafe water. Rhian Cann, Year 3/4 teacher, said: “It was an excellent experience and the children were really engaged. There were a variety of activities and it was really educational. The staff also learnt plenty and I would recommend it for any other schools considering having the workshops.”